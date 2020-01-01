More From George Mitra
Wealth
Digitization and COVID-19: A Perspective On Independent Financial Advisers
While face-to-face communication has its advantages, remote, digital solutions are equally viable
Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.