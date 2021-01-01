Gergo Vari

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and CEO of Lensa

Gergo Vari is the founder and CEO of Lensa. His journey as a founder of multiple successful job boards and recruitment startups has taught him that the traditional process of searching for a job is broken. That’s why he created Lensa, a job board built on technology that puts people first.

Entrepreneurial Lessons

How Learning About Entrepreneurship in My Grandfather's Orchard Planted the Seed for My Career

As a child, I was fortunate to have two great men in my life. My grandfathers taught me everything I know about strategy and entrepreneurship -- and it all started in an orchard in Hungary.

