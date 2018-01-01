Gigi Liu

Gigi Liu

Corporate Director – Marketing Communications, The Executive Centre
Gigi Liu has over 15 years of experience in corporate branding, marketing, public relations, corporate social responsibility and stakeholder management.

More From Gigi Liu

From Work-Life Balance to Work-Life Integration– The New Way Forward
Work Life

From Work-Life Balance to Work-Life Integration– The New Way Forward

Work-Life Integration is a new concept in which work and life are intertwined, is emerging and is perceived to be the future of the working world.
7 min read
Why Achieving Organisational Agility is Important for Business
Organizational Skills

Why Achieving Organisational Agility is Important for Business

Achieving agility is a key organisational driver for organisations keen on reducing time to market, fostering innovation and tackling complexity.
4 min read
Standing Revolution: Office space designs promoting wellness at workplace
Workplace Wellness

Standing Revolution: Office space designs promoting wellness at workplace

It is estimated that people spend 1,500 hours or more than 200 days per year in the office, but spend most of this time sitting.
4 min read
5 reasons why serviced office is a leaner alternative for modern businesses
co-working spaces

5 reasons why serviced office is a leaner alternative for modern businesses

Serviced office will continue to be another major occupancy option by companies of all sizes across industries.
5 min read
How future workplace of Millennial Generation would look like?
Workplaces

How future workplace of Millennial Generation would look like?

Bridging significant differences between the generations with effective workplace strategies is critical to produce a productive and competitive work environment.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.