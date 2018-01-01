Grant Alexander

Grant Alexander

Guest Writer
Partner at Alston & Bird, LLP
Grant Alexander is a partner in Alston & Bird’s litigation and trial practice Group. He is based in Los Angeles and focuses his practice on employment, class action litigation and misappropriation of trade secret matters.

California Rules Hourly Employees Who Perform Tasks 'Off the Clock' Must Be Compensated
California Rules Hourly Employees Who Perform Tasks 'Off the Clock' Must Be Compensated

California employers face an impending storm after the Supreme Court's Troester v. Starbucks decision.
6 min read
