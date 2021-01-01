H.E Huda AlHashimi is the Chief of Strategy and Government Innovation of the UAE Government.

As part of the responsibilities of her current position, AlHashimi leads the process of articulating the UAE Leadership’s Vision, setting an ambitious long-term strategy, and developing the government’s agenda grounded in the needs of today. This will help the UAE maintain its leading position and stay at the forefront globally. AlHashimi’s main role involves steering the development of the National Agenda and ensuring the government’s readiness and ability to deliver on, meet and align the UAE Vision and National Agenda.

AlHashimi further coordinates country level strategies and provides consultations to the UAE government on issues related to government strategy and innovation, and the challenges and opportunities that can be addressed through these two important enablers. She represents the UAE locally and internationally in areas related to government strategy, innovation, and enhancing focus on strategic thinking in the national and local government entities.

AlHashimi leads the setup and operation of Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation (MBRCGI), which was established to stimulate and enrich innovation within the government sector through developing an integrated innovation framework, and supporting the activation of next generation government innovations. She also leads the Ministry of Possibilities and the Government Accelerators.

Before assuming her current position, AlHashimi was the Assistant Director General for Strategy and Innovation at the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs. Previously, she was part of the founding team at the Executive Office, where she was involved in developing and launching key strategic projects such as Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) among others. She also assumed the position of Director of Government Sector Development Department at Dubai Executive Council, where she supervised the government sector development programs.

AlHashimi has been chosen as a board member of the “Digital School,” as well as a member of the UAE Gender Balance Council and Dubai Women Establishment. She is also member of the Supreme Committee of the Mohammed bin Rashid Smart Education Program. She also chairs the Global Innovation Council, and is a member of the 4IR Council. She is also an active member of the Agile Governance Future Council at the World Economic Forum.

AlHashimi holds a BSC in Business Administration from the Higher Colleges of Technology, where she graduated with honors and received Sheikh Rashid Award for Scientific Excellence. She is also an alumni of London Business School, and was enrolled in the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD) program.