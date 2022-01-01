Ibrahim Ibrahim

Co-Founder

Ibrahim Ibrahim is the co-founder of Override, a startup selling new advertising real estate that’s measured, geo-fenced, and always on-the-move to help brands literally reach their audiences. At 14, he founded a digital media agency where he serviced 250+ clients including WMG and Click Funnels.

Why Transit Digital Out-of-Home Advertising Is Here to Stay

From digital cartop screens to sophisticated measurement techniques, transit DOOH is disrupting the advertising space.

