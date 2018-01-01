James Reinhart

James Reinhart

Guest Writer
Co-founder of thredUp.com

James Reinhart is the co-founder of thredUp.com, a fashion resale website that helps consumers consign online. James writes about juggling work, life and health from his startup office in San Francisco.

Is Your Workday Dragging? Here's How to Channel the 'Flow'
Nobody likes a grump. Finding your 'flow' at work will not only make your daytime hours more enjoyable, but your social life as well.
4 Ways to Immediately Improve Your Work/Life Balance
Finding an optimal work/life balance isn't easy, but there are a few things you can do today to steer yourself to a healthier, happier place.
5 Morning Rituals to Keep You Productive All Day Long
Adopt these five easy habits every morning to channel productive energy and mindful focus throughout the day.
5 Tips to Take Control of Your Inbox
Overwhelmed by email? Here are some practical steps to help you get a grip on your inbox and boost your productivity.
