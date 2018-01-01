Drawing on his background as a builder, Jeff Booth co-founded BuildDirect in 1999 in response to the inefficiencies and high costs inherent in the home improvement and building supplies industry. As CEO, he applies his deep knowledge of both technology and trends to invent new ways for people to explore, purchase and connect in the home improvement space. Reach him @JeffBooth.
Customer Loyalty
Want to Build Loyalty in the Age of Ecommerce? Trust Your Customers. Don't Expect Them to Trust You.
Here are ways to develop customer loyalty when the competition is a click away.
Unlimited Vacation
Why My Company Approved Unlimited Vacation Time for Our Team
This was a move on my part to strengthen the company and boost our bottom line by putting faith in people -- not processes.
Empowerment
Do What Uber Did. Empower Users and Other Stakeholders.
Here's how you can turn data into a difference-maker -- and crush your competition.