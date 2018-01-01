Jeff Olson

Jeff Olson

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Nerium International, owner of Live Happy and the author of The Slight Edge

Jeff Olson, founder and CEO of Nerium International, is a leader in the direct sales industry, earning an industry-wide reputation as a top distributor, earner, CEO and more since he first joined the industry in 1988. He is also the owner of Live Happy and the author of The Slight Edge, which shares the philosophy and principles he used to achieve success as an entrepreneur and CEO, to help others reach greater levels of financial freedom and personal excellence.

More From Jeff Olson

A Simple 3-Step Process to Achieving Greatness
Success Strategies

A Simple 3-Step Process to Achieving Greatness

If you want to reach your goals, you have to follow the process.
4 min read
5 Daily Habits for on-the-Job Happiness
Happiness

5 Daily Habits for on-the-Job Happiness

Research shows that happier people are more motivated, persistent and outperform negative people.
4 min read
Willpower Alone Won't Make You Successful
willpower

Willpower Alone Won't Make You Successful

Willpower is vastly overrated.
5 min read
Successful Entrepreneurs Know How to Hit Every Curveball Life Throws at Them
Entrepreneur Mindset

Successful Entrepreneurs Know How to Hit Every Curveball Life Throws at Them

When it comes to entrepreneurs, only the hardheaded, the determined and the tenacious survive.
5 min read
4 Powers You Can Use to Achieve Success
Entrepreneur Mindset

4 Powers You Can Use to Achieve Success

Find your own intrinsically optimal rate of growth along with a plan for consistent improvement to lay a foundation on which you can continue to build a successful enterprise, year after year.
7 min read
Those on Track to Achieve Success Share This Mindset
Entrepreneur Mindset

Those on Track to Achieve Success Share This Mindset

And the good news is, it's possible to change direction if you're headed toward failure.
6 min read
3 Steps to Create Powerful Results in Any Area of Your Life
Goals

3 Steps to Create Powerful Results in Any Area of Your Life

Whether your goal is to lose weight, go back to school, be a great parent or start your own business, follow this method for guaranteed success.
5 min read
7 Tips for Replacing Bad Habits with Positive Habits
Project Grow

7 Tips for Replacing Bad Habits with Positive Habits

How to create a happy life by implementing "The Slight Edge" philosophy.
4 min read
Success in Life is Not a Clickable Link
Personal Development

Success in Life is Not a Clickable Link

To reach your goals, you have to make time work for you and not against you.
3 min read
The Smartest Long-Term Investment is You
Personal Development

The Smartest Long-Term Investment is You

There is more to building a successful company that what's on your to-do list. The investments we make in ourselves to learn, grow and broaden perspective are the intangibles that make for greatness.
3 min read
Let Go of the Fallacy of Quantum Leap Success
Project Grow

Let Go of the Fallacy of Quantum Leap Success

Plugging away at small tasks can yield big results -- over time. Just be sure to plan.
3 min read
To Be Your Best, Choose Your Heroes and Learn From a Mentor
Project Grow

To Be Your Best, Choose Your Heroes and Learn From a Mentor

Model yourself after those who you find to be role models, then learn skills as an apprentice.
4 min read
The Power of One Percent: How to Boost Business Three-Fold in a Year
Project Grow

The Power of One Percent: How to Boost Business Three-Fold in a Year

You don't need to make huge, lofty changes to make your goals a success. Instead, focus on the small steps.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.