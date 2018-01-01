Guest Writer

Jeff Olson, founder and CEO of Nerium International, is a leader in the direct sales industry, earning an industry-wide reputation as a top distributor, earner, CEO and more since he first joined the industry in 1988. He is also the owner of Live Happy and the author of The Slight Edge, which shares the philosophy and principles he used to achieve success as an entrepreneur and CEO, to help others reach greater levels of financial freedom and personal excellence.