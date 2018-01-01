Jeff Olson, founder and CEO of Nerium International, is a leader in the direct sales industry, earning an industry-wide reputation as a top distributor, earner, CEO and more since he first joined the industry in 1988. He is also the owner of Live Happy and the author of The Slight Edge, which shares the philosophy and principles he used to achieve success as an entrepreneur and CEO, to help others reach greater levels of financial freedom and personal excellence.
Success Strategies
A Simple 3-Step Process to Achieving Greatness
If you want to reach your goals, you have to follow the process.
Happiness
5 Daily Habits for on-the-Job Happiness
Research shows that happier people are more motivated, persistent and outperform negative people.
willpower
Willpower Alone Won't Make You Successful
Willpower is vastly overrated.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Successful Entrepreneurs Know How to Hit Every Curveball Life Throws at Them
When it comes to entrepreneurs, only the hardheaded, the determined and the tenacious survive.
Entrepreneur Mindset
4 Powers You Can Use to Achieve Success
Find your own intrinsically optimal rate of growth along with a plan for consistent improvement to lay a foundation on which you can continue to build a successful enterprise, year after year.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Those on Track to Achieve Success Share This Mindset
And the good news is, it's possible to change direction if you're headed toward failure.
Goals
3 Steps to Create Powerful Results in Any Area of Your Life
Whether your goal is to lose weight, go back to school, be a great parent or start your own business, follow this method for guaranteed success.
Project Grow
7 Tips for Replacing Bad Habits with Positive Habits
How to create a happy life by implementing "The Slight Edge" philosophy.
Personal Development
Success in Life is Not a Clickable Link
To reach your goals, you have to make time work for you and not against you.
Personal Development
The Smartest Long-Term Investment is You
There is more to building a successful company that what's on your to-do list. The investments we make in ourselves to learn, grow and broaden perspective are the intangibles that make for greatness.
Project Grow
Let Go of the Fallacy of Quantum Leap Success
Plugging away at small tasks can yield big results -- over time. Just be sure to plan.
Project Grow
To Be Your Best, Choose Your Heroes and Learn From a Mentor
Model yourself after those who you find to be role models, then learn skills as an apprentice.
Project Grow
The Power of One Percent: How to Boost Business Three-Fold in a Year
You don't need to make huge, lofty changes to make your goals a success. Instead, focus on the small steps.