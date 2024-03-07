Jeff Reid

Bio

Jeff Reid is the Founding Director of Georgetown Entrepreneurship and Professor of the Practice of Management at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business, Dubai Executive MBA Program.

Latest

Technology

A New Era Is Here: Analyzing The Surge In Artificial Intelligence Innovation In The Middle East

The rise of AI startups in the Middle East marks the beginning of a new era, one where technological innovation drives economic diversification and social reform, paving the way for a brighter future.

