Jeff Reid
Bio
Jeff Reid is the Founding Director of Georgetown Entrepreneurship and Professor of the Practice of Management at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business, Dubai Executive MBA Program.
Latest
Technology
A New Era Is Here: Analyzing The Surge In Artificial Intelligence Innovation In The Middle East
The rise of AI startups in the Middle East marks the beginning of a new era, one where technological innovation drives economic diversification and social reform, paving the way for a brighter future.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-