President and Co-Founder of Whistle Sports Network

Jeff Urban oversees the Whistle Sports Network’s investor and content partners, such as the NFL, MLBAM, PGA Tour and NASCAR. He previously worked for eight years as a senior vice president of sports and event marketing at Gatorade. Prior to joining Gatorade, Urban worked for Frankel Promotion agency where he served as VP of sports and entertainment marketing, and spent more than seven years as a director of sports marketing at USA TODAY, overseeing all the league and property relationships with the paper and drove all sports sales.