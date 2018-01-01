Jeffrey D. Epstein

Jeffrey D. Epstein

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Ambassador

Jeff Epstein is the founder and CEO of Ambassador, a SaaS referral marketing platform that helps B2B and B2C businesses drive revenue. Ambassador powers referral marketing for over 350 brands, including SAP, Zenefits, SunPower and Sage.

More From Jeffrey D. Epstein

To Keep Customers Loyal Trust That They Can Handle the Truth
Customer Loyalty

You can't count on lifetime fans unless you've seeded your brand image with transparency. Create the kind of open dialogue with customers that fosters loyalty for the long haul.
5 min read
3 Ways a Midwest Mindset Can Build a Better Business
Startup Funding

Take a cue from Midwestern founders who favor sweat equity over funding rounds.
5 min read
The Do's and Don'ts of an Effective Referral-Marketing Program
Referrals

While referrals do happen organically, they're never a given -- even if a customer loves your products and services.
4 min read
