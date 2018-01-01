Jeremy Ellens is the co-founder of Yazamo, a Phoenix-based digital-marketing agency specializing in the health and wellness field. Yazamo helps their clients grow their email lists by over 100,000 people in one year and increase their online sales. Ellens was previously named one of the top five college entrepreneurs in the nation by Entrepreneur Magazine, after which he quit his job to pursue entrepreneurship full-time and start Yazamo.
Ready for Anything
The 5 Stages Startups Must Go Through to Make That First $1 Million
What stage of business is your startup in?
Ready for Anything
4 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Focus on That Crucial First Year
Some advice for how to start: Spend 70 percent of your time on sales.
Entrepreneurs
Just 3 Characteristics Separate Successful Entrepreneurs From the Failures
A great idea doesn't mean a whole lot in the world of business with hard work, patience and open-mindedness.
Motivation
The Best Time to Take Action Is Now
Follow the Dale Carnegie school of thought. Doing something is always better than doing nothing.
Consumer Psychology
Effective Marketing Appeals to Emotions Instead of Reason
Don't waste your advertising dollars telling people your product is better. Explain why they need it.