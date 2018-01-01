Jeremy X King PETER: GET THIS GUY'S MIDDLE INITIAL TO DISTING. HIM FROM OTHER JEREMY KINGx

International Director - PCI Security Standards Council

Jeremy King leads the Council's efforts in increasing adoption and awareness of the PCI Security Standards internationally. In this role, Mr. King works closely with the Council's General Manager and representatives of its policy-setting executive committee from American Express, Discover, JCB International, MasterCard, and Visa, Inc.

His chief responsibilities include gathering feedback from the merchant and vendor community, coordinating research and analysis of PCI SSC managed standards through all international markets, and driving education efforts and Council membership recruitment through active involvement in local and regional events, industry conferences, and meetings with key stakeholders.

He also serves as a resource for Approved Scanning Vendors, Qualified Security Assessors, Internal Security Assessors, PCI Forensic Investigators, and related staff in supporting regional training, certification, and testing programs.

