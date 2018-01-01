Jim Krampen

Jim Krampen

Guest Writer
Co-founder and Business Development at Seven Corners, Inc.
Jim Krampen co-founded international travel insurance company Seven Corners in 1993. Today, the company offers a variety of products and services worldwide. With over 25 years of experience, Krampen has vast knowledge of underwriting, marketing and management of travel and expatriate medical insurance.

More From Jim Krampen

When and Why Co-Founders Should Stop Managing Their Company
Leadership

When and Why Co-Founders Should Stop Managing Their Company

While it may not be easy to step away from a management role in your business, at some point you see red flags that indicate it is time for a change.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.