Joan E. Lisante

Hiring an Independent Contractor
Growth Strategies

Looking for an alternative to full-time employees? Our Legal Expert shows you the benefits of hiring independent contractors.
4 min read
The Risks of Selling Online
Growth Strategies

Protect yourself with these legal measures.
4 min read
Equipment Leases: When Can You Get Out of Them?
Growth Strategies

What you need to know about contract law and how it applies to your leased office equipment
4 min read
Obtaining Copyright Permission
Growth Strategies

What you need to know before using someone else's data
4 min read
Business Visa Basics
Growth Strategies

Immigration law and how it applies to you and your new business
3 min read
Worker's Compensation Insurance
Growth Strategies

Find out whether you need it-and how to get it.
4 min read
How to Hold a Meeting
Growth Strategies

There's more to it than gathering people around a table.
4 min read
Filing for Bankruptcy?
Growth Strategies

You've still got to contend with the IRS.
4 min read
To LLC Or Not To LLC?

If this is the question you're trying to answer, our Legal Expert can help you decide if this business form is right for you.
4 min read
Legal Forms: Tools or Traps?
Growth Strategies

Get the lowdown on legal forms and agreements.
3 min read
Competing With Your Employer
Growth Strategies

How wide is a noncompete agreement's grasp?
5 min read
Know Your Employer Rights
Growth Strategies

How much does the Americans With Disabilities Act protect?
4 min read
Firing Problem Employees
Growth Strategies

Let go of employees tactfully and legally
5 min read
Legal 101

A quick guide to the homebased legal matters that matter most
12 min read
Land of the Free?
Growth Strategies

How to make the most out of using an intern
4 min read
