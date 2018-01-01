Joan E. Lisante

Growth Strategies
Hiring an Independent Contractor
Looking for an alternative to full-time employees? Our Legal Expert shows you the benefits of hiring independent contractors.
The Risks of Selling Online
Protect yourself with these legal measures.
Equipment Leases: When Can You Get Out of Them?
What you need to know about contract law and how it applies to your leased office equipment
Obtaining Copyright Permission
What you need to know before using someone else's data
Business Visa Basics
Immigration law and how it applies to you and your new business
Worker's Compensation Insurance
Find out whether you need it-and how to get it.
How to Hold a Meeting
There's more to it than gathering people around a table.
Filing for Bankruptcy?
You've still got to contend with the IRS.
To LLC Or Not To LLC?
If this is the question you're trying to answer, our Legal Expert can help you decide if this business form is right for you.
Legal Forms: Tools or Traps?
Get the lowdown on legal forms and agreements.
Competing With Your Employer
How wide is a noncompete agreement's grasp?
Know Your Employer Rights
How much does the Americans With Disabilities Act protect?
Firing Problem Employees
Let go of employees tactfully and legally
Legal 101
A quick guide to the homebased legal matters that matter most
Land of the Free?
How to make the most out of using an intern