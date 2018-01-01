John Egan

John Egan

John Egan, editor in chief at SpareFoot. Brand journalist, world traveler, lover of laughter, lover of words.

14 Eye-Opening Instagram Statistics
Instagram

14 Eye-Opening Instagram Statistics

If you're not using the fast-growing photo-sharing tool for communications and marketing, these numbers may make you reconsider.
6 Reasons Not to Ignore Pinterest
Social Media Marketing

6 Reasons Not to Ignore Pinterest

The social-media platform is proving itself to be nearly invaluable to marketers. It's growing fast and leads to more sales conversions than any other social network.
4 Ways to Get Media Attention Without a Press Release
Press Coverage

4 Ways to Get Media Attention Without a Press Release

Sometimes press releases just aren't the right way to get your message across. Luckily, there are some other avenues that are just as effective.
