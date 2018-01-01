John Stoker

John Stoker

Guest Writer
Author, President of DialogueWORKS, Inc.
John Stoker is the author of Overcoming Fake Talk and the president of DialogueWORKS, Inc. He has been in organizational development work for more than 20 years, helping leaders and individual contributors to learn the skills to assist them in achieving superior results. Stoker has worked with companies such as Cox Communications, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell and AbbVie.

Are You Really Listening? 7 Barriers to Listening Effectively.
Entrepreneurs

Are You Really Listening? 7 Barriers to Listening Effectively.

Being present and really listening to what others have to say takes patience and practice.
6 min read
12 Ways to Connect With Millennial Employees
Millennials

12 Ways to Connect With Millennial Employees

They are a significant part of your team. Treat them as such.
6 min read
10 Steps Leaders Can Take to Create a Culture of Candor
Company Culture

10 Steps Leaders Can Take to Create a Culture of Candor

You don't have to be dramatic, but you must be consistent.
8 min read
To Be an Effective Leader, Sometimes You Need to Give Yourself a Time Out
Self-Awareness

To Be an Effective Leader, Sometimes You Need to Give Yourself a Time Out

Nine questions for building self-awareness.
8 min read
Dreading an Upcoming 'Difficult' Conversation? Here Are 10 Tips That Can Help.
Conversational Intelligence

Dreading an Upcoming 'Difficult' Conversation? Here Are 10 Tips That Can Help.

Asking questions up-front and then really listening to the answers can prevent a whole lot of grief later.
7 min read
Answering These 5 Questions Will Change Your Life
Mindfulness

Answering These 5 Questions Will Change Your Life

Getting what you want is an inside job. First you must get answers from yourself, before you can expect results from the world.
7 min read
7 Tips for Improving the Quality of Your Feedback
peer feedback

7 Tips for Improving the Quality of Your Feedback

The purpose of feedback is to improve performance and achieve desired results.
5 min read
Become a Fantastic Listener With These 9 Techniques
Listening

Become a Fantastic Listener With These 9 Techniques

Most of the time, what gets in the way of being an effective listener is our thoughts.
8 min read
Looking for the Right Mentor? Ask Yourself These 8 Questions.
Mentors

Looking for the Right Mentor? Ask Yourself These 8 Questions.

Your boss might have no interest in showing you the real ropes at your new job, but there are others who will take you under their wings.
6 min read
Do Your People Give You What You Want Every Time?
Communication Strategies

Do Your People Give You What You Want Every Time?

Ten tips to help ensure you communicate -- coherently -- what it is you want.
6 min read
Does Your Staff Dislike You?
Managing Employees

Does Your Staff Dislike You?

Grade yourself on this checklist of managerial behaviors. Spot leadership mistakes that elicit less-than-desirable results.
5 min read
How Leaders Can Cut the BS at Work and Address Real Issues
Leadership

How Leaders Can Cut the BS at Work and Address Real Issues

As you may know, avoiding the problem will only make things worse. Open the channels of communication with these tips.
5 min read
