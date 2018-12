Guest Writer

Author, President of DialogueWORKS, Inc.

John Stoker is the author of Overcoming Fake Talk and the president of DialogueWORKS, Inc. He has been in organizational development work for more than 20 years, helping leaders and individual contributors to learn the skills to assist them in achieving superior results. Stoker has worked with companies such as Cox Communications, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell and AbbVie.