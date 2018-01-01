Josh Turner

Online Community
3 Ways to Build an Online Community That's All About Your Prospects
Whether you're talking leads, sales or even a happy marriage, the key to success is always the same: building a strong, trusting relationship first.
Ready for Anything
Develop a Leadership Platform That Will Supercharge Your Sales Numbers
Start your group and get your target audience signed up and talking. All that's left to do is consistently provide content they crave.
Join the Perfect LinkedIn Group to Boost Your Bottom Line
LinkedIn Groups can help you establish new relationships, pick up valuable business tips and identify better prospects.
Ready for Anything
Preparing Your Sales Team to Go Global
Promoting a balanced work-life dynamic will make team members' sacrifices to accommodate global audiences relatively painless. And kick cultural faux pas to the curb.
Connections
How Entrepreneurs Can Capitalize on Weak Connections
You know those social media followers you've never actually met? Don't dump them. They might come in handy.
Ready for Anything
3 Ways to Make Triple the Revenue
The B2B sector is booming, and getting a piece of that $8 trillion pie requires the right alignment of digital marketing and sales outreach.
Ready for Anything
Generate 7 Figures From a Book Without Selling a Single Copy
Being a published author in your niche is a big deal. But don't just sell it; give it away. See what happens.
Ready for Anything
4 Mistakes That Cost Me 75 Percent of My Sales Team
A meager 13 percent of entrepreneurs come from sales backgrounds. That problem can lead to saying goodbye to potential sales and team members.
Ready for Anything
3 Marketing Myths About LinkedIn You Should Ignore
'LinkedIn is only for low-grade sales pitches': Don't believe it.