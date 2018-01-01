Josh Turner

Josh Turner

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, LinkedSelling.
Entrepreneur and Wall Street Journal best-selling author Josh Turner is the founder and CEO of LinkedSelling. Learn more about his LinkedIn and business expertise in his books Connect and Booked.

More From Josh Turner

3 Ways to Build an Online Community That's All About Your Prospects
Online Community

3 Ways to Build an Online Community That's All About Your Prospects

Whether you're talking leads, sales or even a happy marriage, the key to success is always the same: building a strong, trusting relationship first.
6 min read
Develop a Leadership Platform That Will Supercharge Your Sales Numbers
Ready for Anything

Develop a Leadership Platform That Will Supercharge Your Sales Numbers

Start your group and get your target audience signed up and talking. All that's left to do is consistently provide content they crave.
6 min read
Join the Perfect LinkedIn Group to Boost Your Bottom Line
Linkedin

Join the Perfect LinkedIn Group to Boost Your Bottom Line

LinkedIn Groups can help you establish new relationships, pick up valuable business tips and identify better prospects.
5 min read
Preparing Your Sales Team to Go Global
Ready for Anything

Preparing Your Sales Team to Go Global

Promoting a balanced work-life dynamic will make team members' sacrifices to accommodate global audiences relatively painless. And kick cultural faux pas to the curb.
5 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Capitalize on Weak Connections
Connections

How Entrepreneurs Can Capitalize on Weak Connections

You know those social media followers you've never actually met? Don't dump them. They might come in handy.
6 min read
3 Ways to Make Triple the Revenue
Ready for Anything

3 Ways to Make Triple the Revenue

The B2B sector is booming, and getting a piece of that $8 trillion pie requires the right alignment of digital marketing and sales outreach.
5 min read
Generate 7 Figures From a Book Without Selling a Single Copy
Ready for Anything

Generate 7 Figures From a Book Without Selling a Single Copy

Being a published author in your niche is a big deal. But don't just sell it; give it away. See what happens.
6 min read
4 Mistakes That Cost Me 75 Percent of My Sales Team
Ready for Anything

4 Mistakes That Cost Me 75 Percent of My Sales Team

A meager 13 percent of entrepreneurs come from sales backgrounds. That problem can lead to saying goodbye to potential sales and team members.
5 min read
3 Marketing Myths About LinkedIn You Should Ignore
Ready for Anything

3 Marketing Myths About LinkedIn You Should Ignore

'LinkedIn is only for low-grade sales pitches': Don't believe it.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.