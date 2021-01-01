Signing out of account, Standby...
Karan Virwani
CEO, WeWork India
Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India is a young and dynamic entrepreneur who paved the way for the entrance of WeWork, in 2017. Under the aegis of Karan Virwani, WeWork has experienced tremendous success in India. In over two years, the brand has grown to be the leading provider of collaborative workspaces in India. With Karan at the helm of navigating WeWork’s course in India, the company has paved the way in new cities while doubling the total leased area in the country, and operations in the existing cities.
Latest
Flexible Workspaces: Changing the Rules For Work In 2022
The workspace of 2022 hinges on the flexibility, health, and well-being of the workforce and is a key component of business continuity
More Authors You Might Like
-
Marilisa Barbieri
Luxury Design Business Consultant
-
Chas Fields
Senior Partner, HCM Advisory & Human Insights Group
-
Sharon Bolt
Founder of Get Free Publicity Today
-
Lucas Miller
Founder of Echelon Copy LLC
-
Nick Gilmour
CEO of Gilmour Group
-
-
Steve Taplin
CEO of Sonatafy Technology
-
Liana Zavo
CEO & Founder of ZavoMedia Group: PR Expert & Keynote Speaker