Guest Writer

Founder and CEO, EdCast

Karl Mehta is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and engineer, with over 20 years of experience in founding, building, and funding technology companies in the U.S. and international markets. Based in Mountain View, CA, he is currently the CEO and founder of EdCast, a leading knowledge network, and Code for India, a non-profit organization that inspires global engineers from leading technology providers to donate their time to creating solutions to real-world problems.