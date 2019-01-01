About Kaspersky Lab
Kaspersky Lab is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky Lab’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialised security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky Lab technologies and we help 270,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them.
More From Kaspersky Lab
Company Post South Africa
Your Data Is At Risk
Across the globe, data breaches are costing businesses - small and big alike - millions, and South Africa is no exception. Are you taking a risk your business can't afford?
Company Post South Africa
Protect Your Business – Let The Right MSP Manage IT Security For You
Don't let IT Security add to your pressures - let the right MSP manage it for you and have peace of mind while protecting your bottom line.