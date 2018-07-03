With data breaches on the rise, can you afford to ignore the protection of your company's most valuable asset?

28% of companies surveyed¹ in South Africa, from different industries, consider data protection to be one of the top concerns facing businesses.

As the business world continues to transform digitally, data is emerging as a critical asset for SMEs across most industries and is in fact, for some, the only asset that accumulates all the company's value. However, the consequences and cost to company of data breaches is a disturbing certainty for SMEs. New research² shows that in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) region, the average cost of a breach for an SME has reached $114 000 to date in 2018, which is already 30% higher than in 2017 ($88 000).

The reality is that cybercriminal tactics are only evolving and apart from the consideration of highly targeted type cyberattacks that steal data, SMEs must consider all types of data breach scenarios — from advanced exploits to creativity of spam and phishing attacks on trending topics, and the loss of data from misplaced or stolen mobile devices.

The evolution of cyberthreats facing SMEs calls for an evolution in cybersecurity to ensure data protection can be achieved and the risk of cyberattack kept minimal.

Next generation protection and control

In the likely event of more business operations going digital, SMEs must protect every endpoint in their business, as the endpoint is the prime target and source of the majority of problems. Endpoints have become the front door to business networks and information, and while their physical security is beyond an organisation's control, SMEs must find a way of securing the data stored on them.

The answer? Data encryption minimises the risk of information leaks that may occur when a portable computer, removable drive or hard drive is lost or stolen, or when data is accessed by unauthorised users or applications.

The process of encryption can be managed by a single console that makes it easy for a business to control the security of devices and the data stored on them. With encryption measures in place, even if a device does fall into the wrong hands, it won't be possible to access the data stored on it.

Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business

Kaspersky offers just this type of protection needed — and much more — in a single solution with one easy-to-use management console. It is based on Machine Learning-based next generation protection that can help SMEs protect every endpoint their business runs through:

Encryption Management

Mobile security and device management

Protecting against the latest threats, including unknown malware

Hardens endpoints — to reduce exposure to cyberattacks

Helps boost productivity — via Cloud-enabled usage controls

Protects servers and endpoints without damaging performance

Secures diverse environments — PC, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android

Simplifies security management — with one unified console.

Every SME's IT is a unique mix of systems, networks and devices — where IT security needs to fit into existing infrastructure easily and protect every element of it without slowing the business down and without a financial knock. Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business does just this and is the true cybersecurity platform built from the ground up, offering a business-critical combination of deep protection for data, efficiency and seamless manageability of endpoints — helping SMEs deploy security rapidly with minimal fuss.