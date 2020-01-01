Kaushal Thakkar

Kaushal Thakkar

Founder, Infidigit

About Kaushal Thakkar

Kaushal Thakkar is the founder of INFIDIGIT; a company focused on driving digital growth and generating higher ROI via Organic marketing. Kaushal believes in the sheer power of numbers with proficiency in creating solutions that drive long term growth. With more than 18 years of experience in the world of Digital Marketing, he leads a team of 55+ Digital Marketing Experts. 

More From Kaushal Thakkar

SEO: The Job Creator For 2020 And Ahead
Technology

SEO: The Job Creator For 2020 And Ahead

SEO Emerges as the Potential Job Provider in 2020 and Beyond!
5 min read