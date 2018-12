Murata Dean of the F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College

Keith Rollag is the Murata Dean of the F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College . Babson has been ranked #1 in Entrepreneurship by U.S. News and World Report for the past 25 consecutive years. The school is opening a new campus in Dubai and starting in January 2019 is offering both MBA and executive programs to aspiring entrepreneurs, managers, and family business owners in the region.