Kevin Marasco

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CMO of Tebra

Kevin Marasco is the CMO of Tebra, a leader in practice automation solutions for independent healthcare practices. Since joining in July 2022, Marasco spearheads the company's marketing initiatives with his extensive two-decade expertise in high-growth leadership.

Growing a Business

7 Common Mistakes to Avoid When Scaling Your Business

This article highlights seven critical mistakes to avoid when scaling up a business, emphasizing their negative impact and providing insights on how to steer clear of these pitfalls for successful growth.

