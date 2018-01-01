Kristin Wehner Keffeler

Kristin Wehner-Keffeler is the " Healthy & Wealthy " columnist at Entrepreneur.com and a consultant coach. She partners with entrepreneurs and business leaders to increase their impact and staying power by leveraging their health and the health of their employees as a business asset. Reach her at kristin@kineticenterprise.com .

The Secret to Changing Your Outlook
Instead of buying in to the gloom and doom, ask yourself: What's not wrong?
3 min read
An Unexpected Key to Business Success
Your capacity for delayed gratification increases your likelihood to succeed.
6 min read
In Your Business, Do You Hunt or Explore?
Incorporate both into your organization, and watch your success grow.
3 min read
Get Control Over Fear
Shaking in your boots about the future of your business? Our health and wellness expert provides the solution.
3 min read
Does Exercise Make You Smarter?
At your wit's end in your business? Recent findings link the release of chemicals during muscle contractions with neuron growth.
3 min read
3 Steps to Increase Your Health Capital
Treat your well-being as an asset and all of your assets will benefit.
3 min read
How Much Does Physical Inactivity Cost You?
Here's why working out is good for your waistline and your bottom line.
3 min read
Deprived of Sleep and Productivity
You probably aren't getting enough sleep. That could be detrimental to your health and your business.
3 min read
The Inspiration of Stress
Feeling tired and uninspired? These tips can help revamp your health and your business.
4 min read
