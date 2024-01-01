Kristopher Tait

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
US Managing Director, Croud

Kris Tait is Managing Director of Croud US and has been an integral part of the business, establishing Croud in the US by winning new clients, including St. George's University, Audible and NewYork-Presbyterian, driving forward our service offering and delivering upon ambitious growth plans.

Latest

Leadership

How Business Leaders Can Take Control of Their Business With Data

Vertical integration allows leaders to see the full picture of their business — from customer to creative.

Growing a Business

5 Reasons Why Salespeople Make the Best Business Leaders

Salespeople shine as outstanding wartime CEOs in times of crisis, keeping calm in the face of chaos and immediately putting solutions into action.

Business Models

4 Ways to Understand the Rise and Fall of DTC Brands

What happened to DTC brands and why — and the evolution that is now required in direct-to-consumer branding.

Business Solutions

The Rise of the Underdog: Why Holding Groups Won't Work for New Marketing and Media Giants

As smaller, growing agencies are ramping up talent, resources and focus, they're landing equally impressive clients and fees — and signifying that agency disruption is already well underway.

