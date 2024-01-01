Kristopher Tait
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
US Managing Director, Croud
Latest
How Business Leaders Can Take Control of Their Business With Data
Vertical integration allows leaders to see the full picture of their business — from customer to creative.
5 Reasons Why Salespeople Make the Best Business Leaders
Salespeople shine as outstanding wartime CEOs in times of crisis, keeping calm in the face of chaos and immediately putting solutions into action.
4 Ways to Understand the Rise and Fall of DTC Brands
What happened to DTC brands and why — and the evolution that is now required in direct-to-consumer branding.
The Rise of the Underdog: Why Holding Groups Won't Work for New Marketing and Media Giants
As smaller, growing agencies are ramping up talent, resources and focus, they're landing equally impressive clients and fees — and signifying that agency disruption is already well underway.