Krunal Patel is the head of TeamViewer's India and South Asia region business. He has more than 14 years of sales and business management experience. He has held key positions in several renowned companies in the technology and enterprise software industry such as SAP, Gartner, itelligence, and Esri.
About Krunal Patel
More From Krunal Patel
Augmented Reality
3 Ways Augmented Reality is Taking Customer Experience to the Next Level
Out of the many applications of AR, the most sought out ones currently by businesses are related to customer service and for driving the customer experience