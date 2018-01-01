Kunal Kapoor

Founder, The Luxury Closet
Founder of The Luxury Closet, Kunal Kapoor is a serial entrepreneur with a background in luxury and fashion. He built a successful sportswear brand in India, and then received an MBA from INSEAD in France. Kunal subsequently landed in Dubai, working for the French fashion empire Louis Vuitton. In 2011, Kunal founded The Luxury Closet, the largest marketplace for luxury items in the Middle East. This successful and unique venture sees luxury products from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Rolex, Cartier, Louboutin and 100 other top brands sold for up to 70% off the original price. Kunal strongly believes that the ability to buy luxury items should be available to everybody. His love of entrepreneurship and fashion has been the heart behind The Luxury Closet.

