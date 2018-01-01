Kunal Kapoor

Digital Marketing
Evolve Or Die: Luxury Brands Must Embrace Digital To Thrive
With many leading brands experiencing declining sales in key consumer markets such as the US, Europe and China, the business of luxury is at a crossroads.
Startup Financing
How To Get Funded (And Keep Investors On Your Side)
Online luxury retail has been shaping up its own identity, heavily driven by digitally-connected millennials with a penchant for high-end brands, and new technology that enables them to exchange goods in a growing sharing economy.