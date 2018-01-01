Lahcen Haddad

Lahcen Haddad

Guest Writer
Minister of Tourism (2012-2016), Government of Morocco

Lahcen Haddad has been Minister of Tourism with the Government of Morocco between 2012 and 2016. As Minister, he has overseen the shift of Morocco towards becoming a leading destination in the Mediterranean, Africa and the Middle East and a reference country with regards to sustainable tourism.

Before joining the Government in January 2012, Dr. Haddad worked as an international expert in strategic studies, democracy, governance and development, and as a certified expert in strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation, diversity and entrepreneurship. His involvement in programs and studies of national and international importance endowed him with a mastery of geostrategic issues, economic development, public policy, international relations and issues of governance at local and international levels.

Haddad also taught as a university professor for over 20 years with institutions such as Indiana University, Saint Thomas Aquinas College in New York, the School of International Training in Vermont, Mohamed V University in Rabat and Al Akhawayn University in Ifrane. At the World Learning School of International Training, he was for ten years the Academic Director for the SIT Morocco Program and area thought leader for the Academic Directors community.

Haddad’s publications in English, Arabic, French and Spanish, both academic and journalese, span the topic areas of geo-strategy, social sciences, development, entrepreneurship, communication and management as well as topics of general interest.

More From Lahcen Haddad

Why Entrepreneurs Should Better Understand The Psychology Of Their Collaborators
Motivation

Why Entrepreneurs Should Better Understand The Psychology Of Their Collaborators

Four tips on why understanding the character of your collaborators is essential for the realization of your objectives.
9 min read
Blockchain Is Not Only About Bitcoin
Blockchain

Blockchain Is Not Only About Bitcoin

Blockchain is neither a new monster in the zoo nor a trendy stuff that will deflate before we know it, but a serious technological development
6 min read
Five Lessons On Growing A Business Giant
Digital Economy

Five Lessons On Growing A Business Giant

The Fourth Industrial Revolution winners will be those with the boldest ideas, powerful visions, and effective tools.
7 min read
Seeing Failure As An Opportunity To Learn From (And Leapfrog Into Success)
Personal Development

Seeing Failure As An Opportunity To Learn From (And Leapfrog Into Success)

Successful entrepreneurs build on failure, live on failure and use failure to achieve, to succeed and to lead.
7 min read
Entrepreneurs As Achievers: Six Tips To Succeed In Business
Motivation

Entrepreneurs As Achievers: Six Tips To Succeed In Business

In building their businesses, entrepreneurs contribute to creating better, prosperous and just societies.
7 min read
Retain Your Talent: Avoid These Three HR Management Fallacies
human capital

Retain Your Talent: Avoid These Three HR Management Fallacies

High turnover is a bad sign for an organization, and managers should take pride in the number of departing talent they have succeeded in retaining.
7 min read
Agility Matters: Here's How To Make Your Business Knowledge-Based
knowledge economy

Agility Matters: Here's How To Make Your Business Knowledge-Based

Future successes in a fast changing world will come also from how much you and your staff know, how you use that learning to get more customers, how much you use technology to seek information, and how agile you are to use it to excel, compete, and lead.
5 min read
Six Entrepreneurial Lessons To Be Learned From France's New President, Emmanuel Macron
Growth Strategies

Six Entrepreneurial Lessons To Be Learned From France's New President, Emmanuel Macron

New forms of entrepreneurial behavior have surfaced up with Macron's campaign and victory that are worth studying by entrepreneurship media and academic circles.
9 min read
Communicate Better By Becoming A Better Listener
Communication Strategies

Communicate Better By Becoming A Better Listener

Real motivation starts at the psychological level of the need to be heard and the gratification that follows from being heard.
5 min read
Eight Factors To Help You Master The Art Of Public Speaking
Public Speaking

Eight Factors To Help You Master The Art Of Public Speaking

As an entrepreneur, you are called upon to speak to small as well as large groups of people. It's a sign of leadership- for you to communicate publicly your ideas, plans, innovations and vision for the future.
10 min read
The How-To: Setting Up A Business Strategy For Your Enterprise
Launching a Business

The How-To: Setting Up A Business Strategy For Your Enterprise

As an entrepreneur, you will need to make decisions on how to develop your services, market your product, or conquer a market or part of it.
4 min read
12 Tips For Entrepreneurs To Succeed In Business (And Life)
Growth Strategies

12 Tips For Entrepreneurs To Succeed In Business (And Life)

Success is every entrepreneur's dream. To get there, effort should be done on oneself and on one's people.
4 min read
