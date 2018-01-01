Lauren Jung

Lauren Jung

Co-Founder of TheShelf.com
Lauren is co-founder of TheShelf.com, a marketing platform that enables brands and agencies to connect with relevant influencers. They currently serve businesses in the fashion, beauty, lifestyle, travel, food and family space.

More From Lauren Jung

5 Ways to Use Influencer Marketing to Cut Through the Online Clutter
Influencers

5 Ways to Use Influencer Marketing to Cut Through the Online Clutter

From determining a strategy to reciprocation, here is how to ensure your influence partnership is moving in the right direction.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.