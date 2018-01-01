Leigh Lones

Guest Writer

CEO of Bibby Financial Services, Americas

Leigh Lones is CEO of Bibby Financial Services, Americas region. She oversees eight offices in the U.S. and Canada specializing in asset based lending and factoring. Lones successfully built Bibby Financial Services North America by deploying a “market leader” strategy, continuously setting the bar high in critical areas such as user experience, balance sheet capacity and capital efficiency.