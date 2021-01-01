Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of InStride

About Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma is the CEO of InStride, a strategic enterprise education™ company, helping employers achieve business growth through career-boosting online education to their employees, in partnership with leading global universities across the U.S., Mexico, Europe and Australia.

More From Vivek Sharma

How Entrepreneurs Can Solve the Higher Education Problem
Future of Entrepreneurship

How Entrepreneurs Can Solve the Higher Education Problem

By approaching enterprise education with purpose, businesses can impact their bottom lines while simultaneously igniting a fundamental shift in higher education.
4 min read