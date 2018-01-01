Liz Gunnison

Making Magic
Steve Cohen, the "Millionaire's Magician," shares some tips for winning over a well-heeled audience, including why you should never wing it and the importance of having backup plans.
Teen Chic Is Cheap
As parents and employers feel the pinch of the recession, the squeeze is trickling down to teens-who are reinventing their tastes.
Debt Trap
Pete Peterson is hoping a new documentary film, I.O.U.S.A., gets Americans thinking about how much they, and the nation, owe.
Ten Smartest C.E.O. Moves of 2007
Every so often the guys in the C-suite get something right. Here are 10 of the year's most exceptionally wise choices by corporate chiefs.
The Bottom 10
Portfolio.com salutes the most embarrassing business escapades of the year.