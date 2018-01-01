Liz Gunnison

Making Magic

Steve Cohen, the "Millionaire's Magician," shares some tips for winning over a well-heeled audience, including why you should never wing it and the importance of having backup plans.
6 min read
Teen Chic Is Cheap

As parents and employers feel the pinch of the recession, the squeeze is trickling down to teens-who are reinventing their tastes.
5 min read
Debt Trap

Pete Peterson is hoping a new documentary film, I.O.U.S.A., gets Americans thinking about how much they, and the nation, owe.
4 min read
Ten Smartest C.E.O. Moves of 2007

Every so often the guys in the C-suite get something right. Here are 10 of the year's most exceptionally wise choices by corporate chiefs.
6 min read
The Bottom 10

Portfolio.com salutes the most embarrassing business escapades of the year.
6 min read
