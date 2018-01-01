Liz Wiseman and Deepa Krishnan

Guest Writer

Researchers of Leadership for 'Rookie Smarts'

Liz Wiseman, who serves as the president of the Wiseman Group in Menlo Park, Calif., is the author of Rookie Smarts and Multipliers. A former executive at Oracle, she served as the vice president of Oracle University and as its global leader for human resource development. San Francisco-based Deepa Krishnan, who conducted interviews for Rookie Smarts, is vice president of platform products at Demandbase, a business-to-business marketing technology company focused on advertising and website personalization.