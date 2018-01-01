Lori Hoberman

Lori Hoberman

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur and Attorney
Lori S. Hoberman is a New York City-based attorney and founder of law firm Hoberman Law Group.

More From Lori Hoberman

The Ins and Outs of Onboarding Employees and Independent Contractors
Ask the Expert

The Ins and Outs of Onboarding Employees and Independent Contractors

In the early stages of a business, many founders prefer to engage independent contractors to perform services, as it allows the company to avoid implementing costly payroll processes.
4 min read
Here's How to Grab an Investor's Attention and Land Funding
Ask the Expert

Here's How to Grab an Investor's Attention and Land Funding

In an environment where many startups are seeking funding but few get it, entrepreneurs need to know how to stand out.
4 min read
Before You Form an S Corp, Consider These Points
Ask the Expert

Before You Form an S Corp, Consider These Points

Our legal expert breaks down the pros and cons of forming an S Corporation.
4 min read
What to Consider When Deciding Between Forming a Sole Proprietorship or LLC
Ask the Expert

What to Consider When Deciding Between Forming a Sole Proprietorship or LLC

Our legal expert Lori Hoberman discusses the pros and cons of the two different business entities.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.