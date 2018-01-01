Ask the Expert
The Ins and Outs of Onboarding Employees and Independent Contractors
In the early stages of a business, many founders prefer to engage independent contractors to perform services, as it allows the company to avoid implementing costly payroll processes.
Ask the Expert
Here's How to Grab an Investor's Attention and Land Funding
In an environment where many startups are seeking funding but few get it, entrepreneurs need to know how to stand out.
Ask the Expert
Before You Form an S Corp, Consider These Points
Our legal expert breaks down the pros and cons of forming an S Corporation.
Ask the Expert
What to Consider When Deciding Between Forming a Sole Proprietorship or LLC
Our legal expert Lori Hoberman discusses the pros and cons of the two different business entities.