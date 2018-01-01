Guest Writer

Managing Partner, Simon-Kucher & Partners, Dubai

Lovrenc Kessler is the Managing Partner of Simon-Kucher & Partners’ Dubai office, responsible for the company’s operations in the Middle East. Fluent in six languages, he has lead numerous international projects on a top management level in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and Australia.

Lovrenc advises market leaders in various B2C and B2B-focused industries on how to achieve profitable revenue growth. His clients include companies from TIME industries, ranging from media companies, mobile and fixed-line incumbents to market challengers as well as FMCG and travel industries.

Lovrenc received his MBA from the University of Eichstätt-Ingolstadt, Germany and an MS from the University of Vaasa, Finland, majoring in international management, finance and logistics. During his studies he was a scholar of the prestigious German National Academic Foundation (Studienstiftung des deutschen Volkes). Lovrenc has published numerous articles and whitepapers on pricing trends, consumer behavior and pricing strategies and is a regular speaker at conferences and business events.