Luis Garcia

Guest Writer
CEO and Founder of Red Wolf Entertainment, @LawofAmbition
Luis Garcia, founder and CEO of Red Wolf Entertainment, founded a digital marketing empire during his Afghanistan deployment. Since then he's amplified his personal brand @LawofAmbition and a wide spectrum of businesses including Fortune 500 companies, personal and celebrity brands on social media.

How Companies Can Avoid Death by Rising Advertising Costs
Follow these three tips for cost-effective content marketing and social media strategies to stake your spot in the digital ad space and grow.
6 min read
