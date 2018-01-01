Marley Majcher

Guest Writer
CEO of The Party Goddess!

Marley Majcher is CEO of Los Angeles-based The Party Goddess!, a catering and event-planning firm, a small-business coach and author of But Are You Making Any Money?

Ready for Anything

Five things this quiet guy did at his standing desk that made him the salesman to beat.
6 min read
Customer Loyalty

Sometimes a consumer won't be able to describe the need clearly but if you can figure out how to best provide the right service, you'll score the business.
4 min read
Customer Service

You might save everyone a lot of angst in the process.
5 min read
Productivity

A business coach recalls how a teacher taught her years ago to keep striving for improvement.
7 min read
Success Strategies

In the entrepreneurial world, a whole lot of skills matter more than pure book smarts.
5 min read
Customer Service

Customers have less time these days and so when they order a product or service they want to relish it.
6 min read
Ready for Anything

It's the mad dash at the end of the year, when you push to make it a profitable one. Follow these five steps to build your business effectively.
4 min read
Celebrities

High-profile customers confer benefits beyond the sheer monetary value of the stipend.
7 min read
