Marwa Kaabour is the Head of Marketing and Communication at the Al Masaood Group in 2018 as. She was selected as the Best Leader in the Group in 2019. She is a marketing and communications expert, specialising in communications strategy, public relations, creatives, brand management, website development, online marketing strategy, and media management. She has a comprehensive management background, encompassing the areas of marketing, business development, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and brand management. Her rich marketing experience spans several industries, including FMCGs, F&B, government entities, manufacturing, financial entities, airlines, tourism, and luxury retail. Her contributions are evident in delivering services to a broad spectrum of global and regional brands such as Nestle, Kraft, Emirates Airline, Pizza Hut, Al Hilal Bank, and the Government of Abu Dhabi.The early days of her career were with the best and most awarded advertising agencies, such as Leo Burnett and Impact BBDO.



Kaabour holds an MBA from the American University of Sharjah and Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems (with honours) from the same university. She is a Certified Sustainability Marketer, with an accreditation from the Center for Sustainability Excellence and a Certified Digital Marketer from the Institute of Digital Marketing in Ireland. Kaboor is a frequent lecturer at Abu Dhabi University on the topics of communications and CSR.

Kaabour an advocate of health and financial literacy, often blogs about the topics of CSR and branding. A member of the Marketing Society, UAE Chapter, she is a contributor at the Society’s magazine. She was nominated as one of LinkedIn’s Most Engaged Marketers in 2014 and was nominated as ‘Highly Commended Female Marketing Leader’ by the Women in Marketing Institution in London in 2018.