About Matt Brown - Digital Kungfu
Matt Brown is the Chief Excitement Officer (CEO) of Digital Kungfu, a storytelling production company that specialises in helping technology businesses generate leads, market their software products/service and build their brands. He is also the founder of the Matt Brown Show, South Africa’s favourite podcast for entrepreneurs.
More From Matt Brown - Digital Kungfu
Company Post South Africa
Exclusive Offer: Get 50% Off For This Premium Masterclass On Influence And Persuasion
Sales are the life blood of any business and the ability to make sales is a critical component of a business regardless of its size. But one of the biggest ongoing challenges for many entrepreneurs and sales people is to find new business.