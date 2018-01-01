Matt Garrett is chief executive of TGG Accounting, a managerial accounting firm based in San Diego, specializing in serving small to mid-sized businesses.
Networking
The Cocktail You Shouldn't Mix: Networking and Booze
Be careful not to accidentally alienate a good opportunity just because you want to have a couple of drinks in a business setting.
Success Tips
The Business Success Pause
How a Buddhist practice can help you refuel.
Audits
Working With Auditors Doesn't Have to Ruin Your Week
How to get the best out of a working relationship that can be frustrating and inefficient, but it necessary to make your business grow smoothly.
Starting a Business
What I Learned in Business From Failing in College Football
I was a practice-field hero, and football failure. What I was missing in the game and in business was the cerebral side.
Leadership
Your Employees Are Lying to You. Here's How to Stop Them
You may be setting the wrong example for employees without even realizing it. Here's how to make them more honest and committed at work.
Growth Strategies
How to Make Your Best Employees Even More Profitable
Even your brightest hires need to be set up for success. Here are four ways to make your best employees shine.
Finance
4 Kinds of Fraud That Could Destroy Your Business
Nearly half of entrepreneurs experience fraud at some point in their business's life. Here are four common types of fraud to watch out for and how to avoid them.
Finance
Why Your Business Could Be Failing Even If You Hit Your Numbers
More than half of businesses that meet their income forecasts fail. Here's why and what steps you can take to make sure your business forecasts are financially sound.