Matt Garrett

Matt Garrett

Guest Writer
Chief executive of TGG Accounting

Matt Garrett is chief executive of TGG Accounting, a managerial accounting firm based in San Diego, specializing in serving small to mid-sized businesses.

More From Matt Garrett

The Cocktail You Shouldn't Mix: Networking and Booze
Networking

The Cocktail You Shouldn't Mix: Networking and Booze

Be careful not to accidentally alienate a good opportunity just because you want to have a couple of drinks in a business setting.
4 min read
The Business Success Pause
Success Tips

The Business Success Pause

How a Buddhist practice can help you refuel.
3 min read
Working With Auditors Doesn't Have to Ruin Your Week
Audits

Working With Auditors Doesn't Have to Ruin Your Week

How to get the best out of a working relationship that can be frustrating and inefficient, but it necessary to make your business grow smoothly.
5 min read
What I Learned in Business From Failing in College Football
Starting a Business

What I Learned in Business From Failing in College Football

I was a practice-field hero, and football failure. What I was missing in the game and in business was the cerebral side.
6 min read
Your Employees Are Lying to You. Here's How to Stop Them
Leadership

Your Employees Are Lying to You. Here's How to Stop Them

You may be setting the wrong example for employees without even realizing it. Here's how to make them more honest and committed at work.
3 min read
How to Make Your Best Employees Even More Profitable
Growth Strategies

How to Make Your Best Employees Even More Profitable

Even your brightest hires need to be set up for success. Here are four ways to make your best employees shine.
4 min read
4 Kinds of Fraud That Could Destroy Your Business
Finance

4 Kinds of Fraud That Could Destroy Your Business

Nearly half of entrepreneurs experience fraud at some point in their business's life. Here are four common types of fraud to watch out for and how to avoid them.
6 min read
Why Your Business Could Be Failing Even If You Hit Your Numbers
Finance

Why Your Business Could Be Failing Even If You Hit Your Numbers

More than half of businesses that meet their income forecasts fail. Here's why and what steps you can take to make sure your business forecasts are financially sound.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.