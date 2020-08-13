About Matt Toogood and Kim Thompson
Matt Toogood and Kim Thompson are the owners of RAW Coffee Company, which recently celebrated its 13 year anniversary. The duo have been Endeavor UAE entrepreneurs since 2016, Dubai top100SME finalists, and the first in the Middle East to hold their Specialty Coffee Association diplomas.
More From Matt Toogood and Kim Thompson
Business Connect
First Person: How Dubai-Headquartered RAW Coffee Company Is Safeguarding Its Business Through The COVID-19 Crisis
As a wild generalization, entrepreneurs have a natural tendency to charge ahead. However, during times of critical stress or crisis, rather than charging ahead, it is more prudent to formulate a new business strategy.