Matt Toogood
Bio
Matt Toogood is the owner and CEO of RAW Coffee Company. Established in July 2007, RAW Coffee Company is a specialty coffee roastery based in Dubai. Owned and operated by caffeine aficionados Kim Thompson and Matt Toogood, RAW is dedicated to providing premium roasted coffee to a niche market that values quality, freshness, and sustainability. With over 16 years of experience leading the Middle Eastern specialty coffee scene, RAW is committed to ethical and sustainable business practices, ensuring fair treatment of their supply chain, their farmers and producers and their team.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Brewing Success: How To Stand Out In Dubai's Expanding Specialty Coffee Scene
Diversification is a key strategy for success in the competitive specialty coffee market.