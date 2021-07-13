Signing out of account, Standby...
Matthew De Saro
New York I.T. Supervisor Arrested for Mining BTC at Work
The worker allegedly used around 50 county-owned devices to mine cryptocurrency in a government office on Long Island.
U.S. Infrastructure Bill Is a Crucial Moment for Crypto — Experts Weigh-In
The recent struggle to sign a new Infrastructure Bill has been well-publicized and hotly debated. It has been especially controversial because of its...
Miami Hurricanes Become First University to Offer NFT Championship Rings
The University of Miami is the first college team to turn their championship rings into digital non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
SEC Regulation of Crypto Will ‘Hurt American Innovation’ Says Congressman
In an official statement, US Congressman Patrick McHenry (R-NC) says that the SEC seeking jurisdiction of exchanges is problematic.
Circle Files With SEC to Become Federally-Chartered National Bank
The creators of USDC stablecoin have announced plans to become a National Bank and filed with the SEC.
Poloniex Hit With $10M in SEC Fines for Operating Unregistered Crypto Exchange
The SEC has agreed with crypto exchange Poloniex on a settlement of more than $10 million.
SEC Brings Charges in its First Case Involving Securities & DeFi
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged a pair of men for their part in making millions off fraudulent offerings. The case has alread...
CityCoins Announces Launch of MiamiCoin With First Exchange Confirmed
The community activation of mining for MiamiCoin is live, and the coin will soon be available for trading on Okcoin.
City of Miami to Launch ‘MiamiCoin’ to Help Bolster City Funding
Miami City has shared plans to debut a cryptocurrency this summer to help drum up additional funding for local projects.
Global X Becomes Latest Firm to File for Bitcoin ETF
Exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider, Global X, has submitted a filing of its own with the SEC for a bitcoin ETF.
S&P Dow Jones Indices Adds Five New Cryptocurrency Indexes
S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Tuesday the debut of five new cryptocurrencies indeed to bring its total to eight.
