Mattias Tengblad

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and co-founder of Corite, a blockchain-based music platform

Mattias Tengblad is a Universal Music Group and MTG alumni. He is a seasoned entrepreneur with over 20 years of unique management, business development, and marketing experience in the telecom, gaming, music, and media industries.

Latest

Fundraising

How to Crowdfund $1 Million For Your Web3 Startup in 2023

Here are four key tips to help turn your audience and community into supporters for your Web3 startup.

