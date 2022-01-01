Megan Thudium

Megan Thudium

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Senior Consultant, B2B Content Marketing

Megan Thudium is an American marketer working in Berlin, founder of MTC | The Content Agency. As a branding, content and LinkedIn B2B marketing specialist, Megan works with innovative tech brands in Germany and throughout Europe.

https://www.mtcthecontentagency.com/

B2B

Sharing Winning B2B Customer Stories: How to Showcase an Effective Case Study

Case studies can be gamechangers for any B2B marketing strategy. Here's why you should use them and how to conduct a proper one.

