Megha Desai

Guest Writer
Social Impact Advocate & Advisor
Megha Desai is president of The Desai Foundation, an organization that elevates health and livelihood of women and children through community programs in the U.S. and India. She is also the founder of MSD (Marketing. Strategy. Dharma.), a branding partnership advisory serving social good brands.

More From Megha Desai

The Key to Success for Public-Private Social Good Initiatives
Partnerships

The Key to Success for Public-Private Social Good Initiatives

When the private sector merges with the public sector to empower women, the focus should be dignity -- not charity.
6 min read
7 Lessons for Nonprofit Organizations From the Startup World
Philanthropy

7 Lessons for Nonprofit Organizations From the Startup World

Organizations tackling social problems have taught entrepreneurs the importance of mission. Entrepreneurs know how to get stuff done.
6 min read
5 Easy Ways to Make Philanthropy Part of Your Company Culture
Philanthropy

5 Easy Ways to Make Philanthropy Part of Your Company Culture

Charitable organizations, large and small, need your time and expertise as much as your money.
3 min read
A Guide to 3 Brand Partnerships That Jumpstart Your Startup
Branding

A Guide to 3 Brand Partnerships That Jumpstart Your Startup

Few startups have the time or money for painstakingly building needed brand awareness. Strategic partnerships can speed the process.
4 min read
