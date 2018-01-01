Mercedes De Luca is the chief operating officer at Basecamp, maker of software tools that help teams collaborate and communicate. During her more than 20 years working at tech companies in e-commerce and software, Mercedes has served as CEO at MyShape, vice president of global information technology at Yahoo!, and vice president and general manager of internet commerce for Sears.
Burnout
Workaholism Is the Threat That Masquerades as Dedication
It used to be a choice to stay late but now the office comes home in your cellphone and laptop. Is any good coming out of this?
Work-Life Balance
Protect Knowledge Workers From Relentless Schedules
Teams that enjoy work-life balance get more done.